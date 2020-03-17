Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.83% of National Bank worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. State Street Corp increased its position in National Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Bank by 119.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Bank by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of National Bank stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 14,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,745. The stock has a market cap of $794.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

