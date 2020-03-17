Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.64% of Strategic Education worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $13.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. 11,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,595. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

