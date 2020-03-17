Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Credicorp worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.48. 5,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

