Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.62% of PTC Therapeutics worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 47,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,220. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

