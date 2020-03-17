Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.39% of Visteon worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Visteon by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

