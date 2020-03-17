Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.43% of Trupanion worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,277 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $864,710. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 31,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,469. The stock has a market cap of $962.77 million, a P/E ratio of -467.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

