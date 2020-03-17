Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.37 Million Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.13% of 58.com worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

WUBA stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WUBA. CICC Research lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. China International Capital lowered 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

