Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $13.45 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,044,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,332,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after buying an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 206,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

