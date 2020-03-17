Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.26 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 4,402,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,067. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

