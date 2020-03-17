Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.28% of Proofpoint worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,212. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.92. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

