Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.44 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.84. 1,717,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $122.05 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

