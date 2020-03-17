Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.98 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.25% of Albemarle worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. 1,350,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.