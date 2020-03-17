Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.47 Million Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.33% of IAA worth $20,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,890,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after buying an additional 667,301 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after buying an additional 485,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,453,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,483,000 after buying an additional 436,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,189,000 after buying an additional 665,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. IAA has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $51.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

