Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $22.72 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 11,638 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,021.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,206 shares of company stock valued at $69,319,346 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,907,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 666.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $123.39 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

