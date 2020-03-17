Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.64 Million Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374,675 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 7.71% of Park City Group worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of PCYG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

