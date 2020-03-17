Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 89,760 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.49% of Sunrun worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sunrun by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 184.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 465,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,665 shares of company stock worth $10,914,453. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

