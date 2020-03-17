Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Insulet worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insulet stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.45. 49,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 729.00 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

