Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 3.34% of Willdan Group worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

