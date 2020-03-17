Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.83% of Tivity Health worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

TVTY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Tivity Health Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

