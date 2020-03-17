Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.47% of Ashland Global worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 846.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 305,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

