Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,443 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.62% of JinkoSolar worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,120,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 123,511 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 103,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,409. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $563.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.