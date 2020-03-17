Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.49% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,198. The company has a market capitalization of $579.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $81.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

