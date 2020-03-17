Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $20.29 Million Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 230,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,379,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,469,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. 952,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

