Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 105,628 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,628 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 137,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

