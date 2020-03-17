Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 125,000 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.97% of Shotspotter worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 334.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTI traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,339. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

