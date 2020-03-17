Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 250,893 Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,893 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 5.67% of Global Water Resources worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 1,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Global Water Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

