Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,000 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.12% of Westrock worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

WRK traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 159,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.74. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

