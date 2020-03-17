Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 1,950,000 Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.40% of Colony Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colony Capital by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CLNY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,108. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.62%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

