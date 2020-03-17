Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.17% of CryoPort worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CryoPort by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 13,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,982. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $512.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort Inc has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

