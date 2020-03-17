Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.26% of Pluralsight worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 74,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.91. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

