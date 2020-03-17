Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.15% of Rollins worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 1,821,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

