Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.28% of First Solar worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 109,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

