Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 155.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,607 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.31% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,652.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 48,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.