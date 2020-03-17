Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,352 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.70% of Redfin worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,235. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.98. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

