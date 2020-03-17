Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Illumina by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina stock traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.