Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 118,480 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,480 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.23% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

ORA stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. 18,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,729. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

