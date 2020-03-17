Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 22,500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,410,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.03. 13,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,830. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.