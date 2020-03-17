Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 35,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,707,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 626,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

