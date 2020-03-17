Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.46% of Everbridge worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 75,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,036. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

