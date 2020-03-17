Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 572,122 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,122 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.63% of Bloom Energy worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 6,248,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,735. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

