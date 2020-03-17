Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of Allakos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allakos by 86.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.