Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 173,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Hanger worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,097,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,230 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,753 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 321,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

HNGR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

