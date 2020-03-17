Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 67,964 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems comprises approximately 7.0% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 5.11% of Amtech Systems worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASYS. ValuEngine upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ASYS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,155. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $43,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $177,334 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.