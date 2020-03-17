Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,952 shares during the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance makes up approximately 3.4% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 7.56% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:PIH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 472,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.46. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

