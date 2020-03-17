Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $8.39 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Harmony has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00055291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.59 or 0.04208581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

