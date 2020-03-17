Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 101.30 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.44. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.88 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The firm has a market cap of $360.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.