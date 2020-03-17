Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG stock opened at GBX 101.30 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.44. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.88 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $360.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.56.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.