HashCoin Hits One Day Volume of $517.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $384,820.40 and $517.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.04175622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00067437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

