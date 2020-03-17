Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 52% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $710,756.23 and approximately $210,132.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 402.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.02248312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

