Haven Protocol Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $38,173.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.02181498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.91 or 0.03435083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00639070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00675070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00086236 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00468187 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018578 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,998,178 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

